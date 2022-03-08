CBS News BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Anne Arundel County Police Department, Murder-Suicide, New Bedford Harbour, Pasadena

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A husband and wife in Pasadena have died in an apparent murder-suicide, the Anne Arundel County Police Department said on Tuesday.

Officers responded to a residence in the 8600 block of New Bedford Harbour about midnight and found 42-year-old woman and 39-year-old man, who were both deceased.

After collecting a handgun and ballistics evidence, investigators believe the man shot the woman and then took his own life, police said.

Their bodies were taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsies.

Detectives are still investigating the case. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-222-4731 or the Tip Line at 410-222-4700.

