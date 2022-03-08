BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Prince George’s County will let its COVID-19 state of emergency expire on Wednesday at 5 p.m., County Executive Angela Alsobrooks said.
The county lifted its indoor mask mandate on Feb. 28.READ MORE: New Jersey Man Pleads Guilty To Sending Racist Messages To Marylander
Since Feb. 7, the county has reported fewer than 100 new cases per day, Alsobrook’s office said. As of March 7, the positivity rate is 1.7%, and the weekly case rate per 100,000 residents is 28.37.
“During the last several weeks, we have continued to make tremendous strides in our fight against COVID-19,” said Alsobrooks. “Thanks to the hard work of Prince Georgians, we have seen a substantial decrease in our case rate since the surge of the Omicron variant, so we are comfortable with this decision as we continue moving into the next phase of this pandemic.”READ MORE: Lamar Jackson Releases First Book, Aimed To Inspire Children To Dream
Under recently released guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the county has a “low” level of transmission, meaning masks are not required. People with symptoms should still get tested for the virus.
The County Health Department and Office of Emergency Management will continue to offer free COVID-19 vaccination and testing clinics at various locations, the county executive’s office said.MORE NEWS: Officials Identify Worker Killed In Baltimore Fuel Facility Fire, Investigation Ongoing
Since the start of the pandemic, Prince George’s County has reported 169,163 cases — the most in the state — and 2,070 deaths, according to data from the Maryland Department of Health.