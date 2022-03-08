BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The price of gas is taking a toll on drivers—especially those who drive for a living.

“I was spending $1,200 a month on gas for my car before the gas hike,” a local Uber driver who did not want to be identified told WJZ.

The uptick in gas prices over the war Russia is waging on Ukraine is taking a toll on drivers who make their living behind the wheel.

“Now I’m $1,500 a month,” the Uber driver said. “That’s a mortgage payment or rent payment.”

The unnamed Uber driver said he drives six to seven days a week and pays out of pocket for all of the gas he uses.

“When you deduct your car expenses, the car payment, the insurance, the gas, your time involved . . . how much money do you have left? Do you have any left, really?” the Uber driver asked.

Louis Goode also has to pay for gas. He works as a delivery driver for a pharmaceutical company, driving 200–300 miles a week.

“It’s a $15 to $20 dollar difference in a week,” Goode said. “You definitely have to watch what you’re spending, cut back on a couple things.”

Drivers are concerned about a delivery and rideshare driver shortage because drivers will not be able to afford the rising gas prices.

“I’m worried for the people that need the service because I think there is going to be a lot of drivers that are going to be leaving Uber and not doing trips because they’re not getting paid enough,” the Uber driver said.

Customers have the same concern.

“I just feel like it’s going to run them out of a job, honestly,” Baltimore resident Keiasia Robinson said.

Goode said he went through this type of gas spike back in 2008. He said as long as prices stay below $8 a gallon, he will continue to drive.

“I’m trying to stay positive because I’ve got bills to pay,” Goode said.

WJZ reached out to Lyft, DoorDash, and Uber.

All three companies told WJZ that they offer cash-back programs that drivers can sign up for to help them save a little money on gas.