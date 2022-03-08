BALTIMORE (WJZ) – Target will soon celebrate the grand opening of a new retail establishment on Kent Island, according to store staff.
The 95,000-square-foot store sits in the 200 block of Kent Landing in Stevensville.
“The Kent Island Target store is hiring for those interested in joining our collaborative and guest-focused team,” Store Director Sara Hazy said. ”Our team is at the heart of how we serve the Stevensville community, and when you work at Target, you’re working alongside a dedicated team that cares, grows, and wins together.”
Kent Island is the largest island in the Chesapeake Bay and the site of the first European settlement in Maryland.

The new Target is one of the improvements that has been made on the island in the years following a devastating tornado.
Five years ago, an E-F2 tornado destroyed 11 buildings and damaged 15 others with its 125-miles-per-hour winds. It was the third tornado to strike Kent Island in modern history.

To view and apply for current Kent Island job openings, visit jobs.target.com/kent-island.