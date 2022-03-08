BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Calling all movie buffs: tickets will go on sale this week for the 10th annual Annapolis Film Festival, which is set to kick off later this month.
The four-day film festival runs from March 31 through April 3. It will feature over 70 films that will be screened at four venues: Maryland Hall, Asbury United Methodist Church, Annapolis Elementary and the Jack C. Taylor Center at the Naval Institute.
Besides screenings of feature films, documentaries and shorts, the festival will feature parties, panels and Q&A sessions with various filmmakers.
Individual tickets are set to go on sale starting on Friday. In most cases, tickets will run $15 per film or event. But there are $50 Opening Night tickets, which include admission to the after party.
Additionally, there are a limited number of festival passes available now for $195 each, $175 for Annapolis Film Society members, $100 for students and $100 for a short films-only pass.
This year marks a return of sorts for the film festival, which was held virtually last year due to the pandemic.
As a safety measure, masks will be required in theaters and all attendees will be subject to a wellness check-in upon arrival.
For ticketing details and a complete list of films, visit the festival's website.