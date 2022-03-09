BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 36-year-old man was shot in Northwest Baltimore on Wednesday afternoon, Baltimore police said.
While the man's condition is unknown, police said homicide detectives have been notified due to the victim's injuries.
Officers responded to the 5500 block of Park Heights Avenue about 12:21 p.m. for a reported shooting and found the man with multiple gunshot wounds.
He was taken to a local hospital.
Police ask anyone with information to call detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.