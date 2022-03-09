BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Police said Wednesday they are looking for Tia Denison, a missing 59-year-old woman.
Denison was last seen on Wednesday in the 2400 block of West Belvedere Avenue. She was reportedly wearing a black sweater, black pants and slippers.
Police said Denison is five feet, five inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds.
Anyone with information about Denison is urged to contact the Northern District Missing Persons Unit at 410-396-2455 or 443-984-7385.