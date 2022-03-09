BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens have released veteran slot cornerback Tavon Young, a member of the team since 2016, the team announced Wednesday.

In a tweet, Young said, “Thank you Baltimore, Love from my side forever.”

Thank you Baltimore, Love from my side forever — Tavon Young (@TY_Real1) March 9, 2022

Drafted in the 4th round out of Temple, the 5-foot-9 Young locked down opposing slot receivers, leading the Ravens to sign him to a three-year, $25.8 million contract extension in 2019.

But injuries have limited Young’s time on the field. A knee injury cost him all of 2017 and limited him to two games in 2020. Young missed the entire 2019 season with a neck injury.

In 2021, however, he played in all 17 of the team’s games, registering 35 combined tackles, four tackles for loss and two sacks. He was named the team’s Ed Block Courage Award winner, the team said.

By cutting Young, who was due to make $9.183 million in the 2022 season, the Ravens create about $5.8 million in salary cap space, according to Spotrac.

The team also announced offensive tackle Alejandro Villanueva has decided to retire after only one season in Baltimore. He was set to make $9.25 million. His dead cap number is $3.25 million, meaning the Ravens will save $6 million.

Baltimore tendered contracts to center Trystan Colon, quarterback Tyler Huntley, long snapper Nick Moore, safety Geno Stone, linebacker Kristian Welch and running back Ty’Son Williams. The Ravens also re-signed defensive tackle Aaron Crawford, an undrafted free agent in 2020. Crawford was on the practice squad as a rookie and spent last year on injured reserve.