BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Brooklyn teen was arrested on Wednesday in the killing of a 19-year-old whose body was found last month behind a funeral home.
Jaden Crowner, 18, was taken into custody in the shooting death of Devin Scott Freeman, Anne Arundel County Police said. He's charged with first- and second-degree murder and first- and second-degree assault, court records show.
Freeman was found dead around 10 a.m. Feb. 27 behind a funeral home in the 4000 block of Ritchie Highway in Brooklyn, police said. The 19-year-old's body had visible signs of trauma.
An autopsy later determined his death was a homicide caused by gunshot wounds.
Based on their preliminary investigation, detectives zeroed in on Crowner as the shooting suspect, police said. After obtaining a warrant for his arrest, police took him into custody Wednesday.
While investigators have made an arrest, homicide detectives are asking anyone with information about this case to call police at 410-222-4731 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.