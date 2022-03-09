HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — An electronic message sign was hijacked overnight to display a racial slur, Maryland State Police said. The incident is being investigated as a hate crime.
A motorist contacted police around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday to report the sign on Route 40 at Smithfield Lane. Upon arrival, troopers immediately disabled and moved the sign.
Police said the troopers found the lock on the display box had been opened and pried open for someone to gain access.
Investigators have already spoken with residents and businesses in the area as part of their investigation. No suspect description is available at this time.
The sign, which is owned by Maryland State Police, originally said "Do Not Text and Drive."
Anyone with information in the investigation is asked to call Maryland State Police at the Hagerstown Barrack at 301-766-3800.