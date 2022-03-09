BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The images from Ukraine are heartbreaking: Families torn apart, a children’s hospital left in ruins and Russia increasingly injuring civilians amid U.S. government fears they may resort to biological weapons.

Now that Russia has made these false claims, and China has seemingly endorsed this propaganda, we should all be on the lookout for Russia to possibly use chemical or biological weapons in Ukraine, or to create a false flag operation using them. It’s a clear pattern. — Jen Psaki (@PressSec) March 9, 2022

“Ukrainians are struggling. They need assistance. They need help,” Oleksiy Blavat told WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren. Blavat knows those struggles more than most. He came from Ukraine to Baltimore 20 years ago to make his life here.

Now, he is worried about family stuck in Ukraine’s capital, especially his grandmother.

The humanitarian crisis in Ukraine continues to grow, but global relief is growing. Today Congress reached a bipartisan deal to provide $13.6 billion in aid for Ukraine, meanwhile, truckloads of life-saving supplies are being brought to a nation under siege. pic.twitter.com/H7Eq1yTQkz — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) March 9, 2022

“They are actually in Kyiv, so they’re hiding out in the worst possible place,” he said. On his grandmother, “She’s not in a state of health— when I hear of people walking 30-40 kilometers to the border—she can’t do that.”

He was able to get her on a bus to neighboring Poland. On Wednesday, he began his long journey to Warsaw, hoping to bring his grandmother to safety.

A man who came to Baltimore 20 years ago from Ukraine is now headed back to the region to rescue his grandmother. His story tonight at 5,6 and 7 on #WJZ @wjz 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/1NDV1luhyZ — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) March 9, 2022

He choked back tears when Hellgren asked him about their upcoming reunion.

“I’ll be relieved, but I still worry about my uncle, the rest of my family,” Blavat said. “It’s not an easy thing for them to leave the country where they used to be comfortable and they had their entire life. It’s also nuts that a nation that speaks the same language…is fighting a war that is being led by a single man. He is punishing his own people, the Russians, and he is punishing my people for no reason as well.”

“It’s hard to see a nation being so violated” Emotional reaction to the invasion of Ukraine from East Baltimore’s tight-knit Ukrainian community. https://t.co/KcUum1HiFR @wjz #Ukraine pic.twitter.com/MOhf1kEMCl — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) February 25, 2022

Baltimore has a strong Ukrainian community and many still have ties to loved ones there and are desperate to make sure they stay safe.

M&T Bank Stadium is lit in the blue and yellow colors of Ukraine tonight 🇺🇦 @wjz #StandWithUkraine️ #Baltimore pic.twitter.com/Qn0hf4463y — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) March 9, 2022

“On the surface, this war is pointless. I don’t understand why they’re targeting a country that has been at peace…and has helped them fight the Nazis, and they’re now calling Ukrainians Nazis. It doesn’t make sense,” Blavat said.

He is hopeful his grandmother can get out safely and at least temporarily make Baltimore her home.