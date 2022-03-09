BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 51-year-old Baltimore man is under arrest in connection with a murder last month in West Baltimore, authorities said Wednesday.
Garrett Smith, who's described as a repeat violent offender, was arrested on a first-degree murder charge in the Feb. 11 shooting death of 54-year-old Ahnmad Artis, Baltimore Police said.
Artis was found shot multiple times in the 1800 block of Ashburton Street shortly before 10 a.m. when officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the area. He was taken to the hospital but did not survive.
Based on a preliminary investigation, detectives suspect the 54-year-old was shot following a dispute between the pair, police said.
Smith remains in custody while awaiting court proceedings in Artis’ murder.