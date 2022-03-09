BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man died in a shooting Wednesday night in Southwest Baltimore, police said.
Officers responded at 8:15 p.m. to the 400 block of South Smallwood Street to investigate a Shot Spotter alert. There, they found a 41-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
Homicide detectives responded to the scene and assumed control over the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 410-396-2100.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.