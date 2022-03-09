BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Matt Birk, a center with the Baltimore Ravens for three seasons and member of the Super Bowl XLVII championship team, is joining the ticket of Minnesota gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen, a Republican.

A video announcement released by the campaign on Tuesday shows a football player wearing red coming in to block opponents in blue jerseys with phrases like “Lockdowns,” “Vax Mandate,” “Mask Mandate” and “Carjackings” across the backs of their jerseys — the same players who moments before tackled everyday citizens or doused them in water.

The blue team’s kicker booted a football with the word “inflation” on it into a man’s groin.

The reveal: Birk enters the frame carrying a red No. 22 jersey over a set of shoulder pads.

I’m proud to announce my running mate, Matt Birk. We are in the 4th quarter. We need a teammate who LOVES MN and wants to help it thrive.@BirkMatt is a devoted father and husband, a leader on and off the gridiron, and proud son of St. Paul. HELP US WIN:https://t.co/Oob3MOfpQW pic.twitter.com/1DP1JqF08S — Scott Jensen (@drscottjensen) March 9, 2022

“I’m a son of St. Paul, raised my family here in Minnesota and learned what it means to be a winner,” Birk says. “I want Minnesota to be a winner, to have the best schools, the best environment for small businesses, and be the best place to raise a family.”

On Twitter, he added, “I’m tired of the ‘middling’ attitude of our politicians.”

A movement is happening in Minnesota! Why can’t we have the best environment for small businesses, the best schools, the safest streets? I’m tired of the “middling” attitude of our politicians.@drscottjensen & I are ready to replace them in November ➡️ https://t.co/Brkvryhn18 pic.twitter.com/Wn8TpuaCiV — Matt Birk (@BirkMatt) March 9, 2022

Per a campaign bio, Jensen, a former member of the Minnesota State Senate and family physician, has pushed against “government imposed draconian measures versus the impact of the virus.”

He lists his top issues as addressing the state’s “crime epidemic” and preventing future emergency lockdowns.

Nine Republicans are running for the chance to face off against incumbent Democratic Gov. Tim Walz in the general election, according to the news outlet MinnPost. The primary election is scheduled for Aug. 9.

During his 15-year NFL career, Birk spent 10 years with the hometown Minnesota Vikings, making the Pro Bowl six times. He played college football at Harvard.

As a Raven, he won the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award for his work promoting youth literacy and started all 16 games in each of his three seasons.