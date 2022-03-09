BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police in Westminster are asking for help identifying a man suspected of trying to kidnap a 16-year-old from her bus stop.
The incident happened between 7:20 a.m. and 7:50 a.m. on Tuesday at a bus stop on Pinehurst Circle, Westminster Police said. The victim told police she was waiting for her school bus when the man tried to force her into his vehicle.
The suspect is described as a 5-foot-11 and 250-pound Hispanic man with black hair, brown eyes and scruffy facial hair. Police said the man was wearing all black clothing and drove a dark blue Honda SUV with tinted windows.
Police released a sketch of the suspect based on the victim's description, and they're asking neighbors to check their surveillance cameras for images of the man.
Anyone with information about the suspect’s identity is asked to call police at 410-857-9285. Tips can also be made anonymously by calling 410-857-8477.