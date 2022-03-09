MIDDLETOWN, Md. (WJZ) — Social media threats targeted at Black students at Middletown Middle School are under investigation, the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office said.
Deputies and school resource officers responded to the school around 9 a.m. for the threats, which officials said were posted to Instagram and Snapchat. Multiple juvenile suspects were identified.READ MORE: Electronic Road Sign In Hagerstown Hacked To Beam Racial Slur, Authorities Say
The Sheriff’s Office said deputies “took the proper steps to ensure the school and Middletown community was safe,” but it is currently unclear if a physical threat was identified. An evacuation was not made, and the school was never placed into lockdown status, officials said.
A full investigation is underway, and deputies and will determine if the acts constitute criminal charges. FCPS may enact their own disciplinary actions.READ MORE: Ravens Super Bowl Champion Matt Birk Joins Minnesota Gubernatorial Candidate Scott Jensen's Ticket
WJZ has reached out to Frederick County Public Schools, the district has not immediately returned a request for comment.
MORE NEWS: Suspect Sought In Attempted Abduction Of Westminster Teen