BALTIMORE (WJZ) — James “Chip” DiPaula on Wednesday resigned as Chairman of the University of Maryland Medical System’s Board of Directors, the institution said.
DiPaula served as chairman for the last three years, helping the medical system through the coronavirus pandemic. He called the position one of the "great privileges" of his career.
In his resignation letter addressed to Governor Larry Hogan, DiPaula said that he plans on moving out of Maryland and that he has taken an expanded role at his eCommerce company, Flywheel Digital.
“Since 2019, with your support, we have overseen crucial and comprehensive governance, management, and operations reforms, adopted extensive new structural governance reforms, 17 board policies, revitalized board committee charters, and led a successful national search for a new Chief Executive, DiPaula said in the letter.”
The board will select a new board chair at a regularly scheduled meeting in May.
Dr. Mohan Suntha, President and CEO of UMMS, said his team will be “forever grateful” for DiPaula’s work.
“For the past three years, Chip’s steadfast leadership has helped guide UMMS through challenging times and unprecedented healthcare emergencies,” Suntha said. “We will be forever grateful for his integrity, dedication and his incredible willingness to selflessly share his professional abilities and wisdom with our organization.”