BALTIMORE (WJZ) — One man is dead after a house fire broke out in Severn last night.
Anne Arundel County Fire Department responded to the one-alarm fire at a two-story, single family home at 7968 Quarterfield Road in Severn, around 11:00 p.m. on Wednesday.READ MORE: Maryland Weather: Patchy Dense Fog
After the fire was brought under control, firefighters discovered one male inside the home and declared him dead at the scene, according to officials.
The Maryland Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will assist with identification and determine the cause of death.READ MORE: Grandson Leaves Baltimore On Mission To Rescue Grandmother From War-Ravaged Ukraine
Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI) Fire & Rescue Department assisted in the fire.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by members of the Anne Arundel County Fire Department Fire and Explosives Investigation Unit.MORE NEWS: Family Of Man Who Died In Baltimore Police Custody Rallies For Mosby To Pick Up Case
They will return to the scene to continue the investigation this morning.