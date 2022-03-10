BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two BB guns were recovered at Meade Senior High School after a video circulated showing a student with a gun in one of the school’s bathrooms, Anne Arundel County Police said Thursday.

Administrators and school resource officers quickly located the student and the BB gun.

“While interviewing the other students in the video, a second BB gun was recovered,” police said.

A lockdown was in place at the campus for nearly two hours on Thursday.

12:55 pm 3/10: Lockdown lifted. Students on way to next class. Lunch will be offered to all students. Parents who wish to pick up students must be listed on emergency card to do so. School will dismiss at normal time. Add'l police presence remains as precaution. — MeadeHSAACPS (@MeadeHSAACPS) March 10, 2022

About 12:55 p.m., the school tweeted students started resuming classes.

“Lunch will be offered to all students,” the school said. “Parents who wish to pick up students must be listed on emergency card to do so.”

The high school will let out at the regular time.

The lockdown went into effect about 11:10 a.m., as police and school officials investigated the report of a student with a gun.