ANNAPOLIS, M.d. (WJZ) — Nearly 22 years after she started serving in the Maryland House of Delegates in 1997, Adrienne Jones broke two big barriers.
"I did make history because I'm the first African-American and first woman, I'm the 107th speaker," Jones said.
When Jones rose to the speakership in 2019, she brought a new perspective to the role and started making changes, like adding a new bathroom for women to the statehouse.
"One of the very first things I did, I added an additional restroom for the women," she said. "Because that's something I had experienced as a regular member, the long lines and I said mm-mm."
The Baltimore County native told WJZ that she believes she has helped make it easier for other women and African-Americans to get into politics.
“It gives the individual who may be considering it, ‘Well you know I could do that,’ and we want more to say ‘I can do that,’” Jones said.
Her advice to women interested in seeking office: start to get involved wherever you live and/or work.
“You need to be engaged with your community. By doing that you will know what the needs of the community are,” she said. “And your strengths and your gifts are needed throughout the community if you look at it that way and we need more women in that area.”