BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 37-year-old man is under arrest in connection with a deadly shooting in West Baltimore back in January, authorities said Thursday.
Davone McDaniels turned himself in on Monday to face charges in the Jan. 15 shooting death of 36-year-old Tarone Thompson, Baltimore Police said.
Officers called to a shooting in the 2300 block of West Lanvale Street about 10:25 p.m. that day found Thompson shot multiple times. He died at the scene.
It wasn't immediately clear Thursday what led police to zero in on McDaniels as the shooting suspect.
McDaniels is being held without bail while awaiting trial on a first-degree murder charge in the case.