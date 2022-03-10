BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After an overcast Wednesday, sunshine is in the forecast today! Not solid sunshine but enough to brighten up our Thursday afternoon! Highs in the mid 50s!

Patchy dense dog is a factory this morning. Combine that with freezing temperatures and you could run into some slick spots as you make your way to work and get the kids off to school.

Please give yourself some extra time and take it slow on the roads!

Pockets of black ice are possible this morning due to patchy freezing fog. Remember that roads may look damp but could actually be slick.

Tomorrow turns out much the same way as today, although the risk for slippery roads will diminish, with highs into the 50s.

We could also see some rain arriving later tomorrow night.

A strengthening storm will affect us on Saturday with rain, increasing winds, and a sharp change to

much colder weather.

The rain could end as a bit of snow and a wintry mix.