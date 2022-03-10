BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland’s five sportsbooks handled more than $25.5 million in bets in February, which included Super Bowl Sunday, and paid out more than $24.5 million to bettors, Maryland Lottery and Gaming announced Thursday.
Casinos brought in $955,377 from the February wagers. Following the deduction of promotional plays and other amounts, the state receives a 15% tax on those winnings.
That tax totaled $134,628 last month, the agency said.
MGM National Harbor came close to only breaking even, taking $7,508,465.30 in wagers and paying out $7,493,504.65 to winners.
Live Casino! & Hotel saw the most action, with $11.1 million in bets placed. Winning tickets brought back $10.5 million to the bettors.
Horseshoe Casino fell just shy of $4 million wagered, and paid out $3.7 million.
Since sports wagering launched in December, $74.6 million has been wagered at sportsbooks at MGM National Harbor, Live! Casino & Hotel, Horseshoe Casino Baltimore, Ocean Downs Casino and Hollywood Casino Perryville.
Gamblers have been paid $66.1 million in prizes, leaving the casinos with a profit of about $8.5 million.
The state has received $1.2 million to date.