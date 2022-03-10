BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A shooting in Northeast Baltimore sent a man to the hospital with life-threatening injuries Thursday afternoon, authorities said.
Shortly after 2 p.m., patrol officers were called to a shooting in the 6800 block of Sturbridge Drive, where they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound, Baltimore Police said.
The unnamed victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment. His condition wasn’t immediately clear Thursday afternoon.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.