BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Public Schools has canceled activities planned for Saturday in the wake of winter weather that will bring sleet, freezing rain, and maybe some snow into the area.
School officials said on Friday that the weather is projected to create hazardous road conditions for much of Saturday.
Out of an abundance of caution, the school system is canceling all school-sponsored activities scheduled for that day, school officials said.
The list of cancellations includes the Anne Arundel County Spelling Bee and activities that the SAT administration was supposed to host at several high schools, according to school officials.
For the status of activities sponsored by agencies outside of Anne Arundel County Public Schools, check with that agency.
School schedules and activities for Friday will continue as planned, school officials said.