BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 90-day initiative set by the Mayor’s Office of African-American Male Engagement to help get squeegee workers stable employment is helping change lives.

The last three months have been transformative for Sean Allen.

“We still young,” Allen said. “Still learning. Everybody needs some help here and there.”

He’s still a squeegee worker, but has been squeegeeing a lot less these days.

“It’s a process moving them from the corner on to the constructive pathway,” said Dr. Andrey Bundley, Director of the Mayor’s Office of African-American Male Engagement.

Last November, Mayor Brandon Scott launched a 90-day initiative to try to find squeegee workers stable employment through the Office of African-American Male Engagement.

The workers have been a source of controversy in the city. Drivers have complained about them. There was a viral video from 2020 which appears to show a squeegee worker punching a driver.

Last year, another video captured a squeegee worker assisting the driver of an overturned vehicle in downtown Baltimore

“They squeegee just like you and I work,” Dr. Bundley said. “You and I work for sustenance.”

The office has been working with 42 squeegee workers.

Those who are school age are given a stipend help them make ends meet as long as they go to school and get good grades.

Sixteen of the 42 who are old enough to work now have jobs.

“As we find a pathway forward, squeegeeing is in the rearview mirror for many of them,” Dr. Bundley said. “We have individuals that don’t squeegee at all.”

They’ve been working at local hotels. When the CIAA Tournament was in town, they were helping out there.

The program helped Allen secure a full-time job with the CIAA.

“They’re really helping me,” Allen said. “Like pushing you. Like to get up in the morning. Call my phone and they push me and they’ll help you too… I appreciate them for that. Some people don’t want to help you.”

Anyone looking to assist the program can call 410-396-6090 or visit the office’s website.