BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a deadly pedestrian crash on Thursday, authorities said.
The crash occurred around 7 p.m. on Martin Boulevard in Middle River.READ MORE: Health Commissioner Issues Code Blue Extreme Cold Alert For Baltimore
A preliminary investigation shows that a teenager was attempting to cross to the west side of the boulevard when a 2004 Dodge Ram traveling southbound struck the teen, police said.READ MORE: McCormick Suspends Operations In Russia
An ambulance took the teenager to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to police.MORE NEWS: City Initiative For Squeegee Workers Keeps Kids In School, Finds Some Stable Employment
The driver of the Dodge Ram remained at the scene. Investigators continue to review the factors involved in this crash.
#BCoPD Crash Team members continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding a fatal pedestrian crash that occurred Thursday along Martin Boulevard & Compass Road. Link to News Release: https://t.co/ScvZwr753Z pic.twitter.com/7f4e0uPkPO
— Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) March 11, 2022