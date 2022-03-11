BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Museum of Art is reviving its “Art is for Everyone” exhibit, according to museum staff.

The museum announced the return of the exhibition on Friday.

It is one of multiple museums and festivals participating in a post-pandemic push to re-establish past festivities.

This year, the Baltimore Museum of Art will be celebrating its 34th anniversary, museum staff said.

Artwork by Baltimore county Public Schools’ students will be on exhibit along with artwork from other students from other schools, according to museum staff.

The museum will feature more than 260 pieces of artwork from 120 schools, which include drawings, sculptures, mixed media, photography, digital art, paintings, and collaborative creations from students in pre-kindergarten through the twelfth grade, museum staff said.

The Baltimore Museum of Art has a mandatory mask policy. Timed tickets are required for all visits too.

Although admission to the museum is free, it is not guaranteed without a pass, according to museum staff.

The student artwork will be on exhibit between 10 a.m.–5 p.m. from Wednesday to Sunday, March 16 and March 20. The museum is open later on Thursdays, from 10 a.m.–9 p.m.

There will be a meet and greet for student participants and their families from 1 p.m.–4 p.m. on March 20, museum staff said.