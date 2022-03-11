BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Little handcrafted pierogies made at St Michael the Archangel Ukrainian Catholic Church in Canton are going a long way to help out the people of Ukraine.

“What we’ve been doing is preparing food,” John Wojtowycz, a trustee of the church, said. “There’s a strong support from the community they wanted to do something to help.”

Volunteers at the church have been making the pierogies over the last few days to raise money to send to the country that’s continuing to endure an invasion from Russia.

They’ve received hundreds of orders for them from people in the community and Wojtowycz says they have been overwhelmed.

“They just came and gave us a tremendous amount of orders, support to send money to україни, back to the Ukraine,” he said.

The church sells pierogies along with other Ukrainian food each month as a fundraiser for it.

But right now, every dollar raised from the sale of the food is going to the church’s mother country.

The church has received so many orders that they can’t take any more through May, Wojtowycz said.

“It was such a heartfelt warm feeling that you know that people are standing near, they’re standing with you in solidarity with everything that’s going on,” he said. “They’re supporting you.”

Visit the St Michael the Archangel Ukrainian Catholic Church Facebook page to find out when they’ll be taking more pierogi orders.