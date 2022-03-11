BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore’s health commissioner has issued a Code Blue Extreme Cold Alert declaration in advance of a wind chill that will take the temperature down into the single digits this weekend.

Health Commissioner Letitia Dzirasa said on Friday that the anticipated “dangerously cold temperatures” prompted her to issue the alert from Saturday night to Sunday morning.

The health commissioner can declare a Code Blue Extreme Cold Alert when temperatures, including wind chill, are expected to be 13˚F and threaten the lives of Baltimore’s most vulnerable citizens.

“Extreme low temperatures can be life-threatening, especially for our most vulnerable populations,” Dzirasa said. “Please be sure to check on neighbors who you think may be at risk to ensure that they have heat and power, and take care to shelter pets appropriately.”

Gov. Larry Hogan took to Twitter to caution Marylanders of the incoming winter weather.

We are expecting some snow to start in central Maryland around 10 a.m. on Saturday, with a possibility of 1-2 inches of snow accumulation. Stay tuned to your local news stations for updates, heed warnings from state and local authorities, and most importantly, use common sense. pic.twitter.com/eBC4x88XW7 — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) March 11, 2022

The Code Blue Extreme Cold season extends from Nov. 15, 2021, to March 15, 2022.

During this time, city agencies work together to distribute meals to at-risk older adults, provide home weatherization services, help people apply for energy assistance, and provide cold weather education and other outreach efforts, according to city officials.

Additionally, Baltimore’s Office of Homeless Services works with homeless shelters provide extended hours and provide expanded bed capacity as part of Baltimore’s Winter Shelter Plan.

The state Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has reported eight cold-related deaths in Baltimore City so far this Code Blue Extreme Cold season, city officials said.

“I encourage residents to stay indoors, especially those most vulnerable to cold,” she said.

Cold Weather Tips for Staying Healthy:

Wear multiple layers of loose-fitting clothing.

Always wear a head covering, like a hat and/or scarf, when outdoors.

Drink plenty of fluids and avoid alcoholic beverages.

Protect yourself against falls in icy or snowy conditions by walking slowly and avoiding steps or curbs with ice on them.

Check on those who are most vulnerable including children, the elderly, and/or chronically ill.

Provide appropriate shelter for domestic animals.

Other Tips for Keeping Safe in Cold Weather:

Keep space heaters and candles away from flammable materials, such as curtains, furniture, and loose clothing.

Check your carbon monoxide detector and make sure it’s working.

Do not use prohibited heat or power sources inside your home, such as stoves or generators. They may cause fire or carbon monoxide poisoning.

Do not leave your car running in a closed space such as a garage.

During the winter season, there are several services available to eligible residents to assist with energy expenses. For more information on energy assistance, residents can call 410-396-5555 or visit the Energy Assistance Program website.

Older residents or caregivers can call Maryland Access Point at 410-396-CARE for assistance completing and mailing energy assistance applications. The Weatherization Assistance Program helps reduce energy expenses by installing energy-conservative materials and products in a resident’s home. To check if you are eligible for this free service, visit the Weatherization Assistance Program’s website.

For more information about Baltimore City’s Code Blue Extreme Cold Plan, visit the Health Department’s website.

For other cold-related inquiries and service requests, or to find a nearby homeless shelter, residents can call 311 or 211.