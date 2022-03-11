BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The weather will get pretty interesting in the Baltimore area when a new storm sweeps into town on Saturday.

Thunderstorms and windswept rain will make an appearance in Delaware, Maryland, and Virginia.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for portions of central and northeastern Maryland from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

The agency said rain will change to snow between 7 and 9 a.m. Saturday. The steadiest snow will be through Saturday morning.

Snow could accumulate in Western Maryland and leave a slushy mess there too. The good news is that the storm will only be a hit-and-run event lasting 8–12 hours.

But during that time, everyone in the storm’s path will be dealing with wind and wind chills through the late afternoon, night, and overnight.

It is unlikely that the weather will paralyze travel around the metro area though.

Still, anyone with plans to travel to the west part of I-70 should stay weather-aware and remain cautious while walking and driving since they could run into slick and slushy spots.

That means people should slow down while driving around the metro area; There is no place for distracted driving in a bad weather environment.

After all, wet roads in the south and eat are an issue at any time of the year. As for the winds, they’ll be steadily blowing at more than 20 miles an hour.

In the Baltimore area, wind gusts could flow higher at times.

Meanwhile, on the lower Route 50 corridor and other parts of Delaware, Maryland, and Virginia, people could see winds steadily blowing in the 30-mile-per-hour range.

Across Maryland, winds will remain quite breezy through Sunday.

By the time Monday rolls around, all that winter weather will be gone and the mild temperatures will return.