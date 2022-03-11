BALTIMORE (WJZ) — We are wrapping up the work week with a fabulous Friday!

We’ll see mostly sunny skies as temperatures warm into the upper 50s.

Don’t let the lovely weather cause you to let your guard down because Saturday is a WJZ Alert Day, with a significant storm in store.

Rain will arrive overnight in Maryland between 1 to 3 A.M. and could include strong to severe storms.

Southern Maryland has the highest chance for this severe weather, which could trigger damaging winds and even a chance for an isolated tornado.

Rain will transition to snow for Northern and Central Maryland between 5-7 AM.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect Saturday from 6 A.M. into 3 P.M. for northern parts of Baltimore, Harford, Howard and Montgomery Counties and Frederick, Washington and eastern Allegany Counties.

Snow totals will between 2-4″. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect from 1 A.M. Saturday to 1 A.M. Sunday for Garrett and far western Allegany County where heavy snow totals between 4-8″ are expected.

It’s not just the snow we’re concerned with. This system will cause whipping winds to gust between 45 to 55 mph across the state.

Blowing snow could make it very difficult to see.

The combo of reduced visibility and icy roads will make for very dangerous travel conditions.

If you can stay home on Saturday, we recommend you do so.

Snow clears out of Maryland between 2-4 P.M. but the frigid air and whipping winds will leave us with wind chills in the teens and then single digits at night.