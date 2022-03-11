BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland-based spice company McCormick & Company, Inc. on Friday announced a suspension of operations in Russia as the country continues to bomb Ukraine.

The company is pausing its operations in Ukraine to focus on the safety of its employees and their families, according to company officials.

Its decision follows the action it took at the start of the conflict to stop all advertising and promotional activity and other investments in Russia, according to McCormick & Company, Inc. CEO Lawrence Kurzius.

As a result of the continued devastation in Ukraine and the humanitarian crisis across Europe, @McCormickCorp has decided to suspend operations in Russia. The company will continue to support our colleagues and humanitarian efforts for Ukraine. https://t.co/jFWxbVf8M2 pic.twitter.com/6saBBxQNvH — Lawrence Kurzius (@LKurzius) March 11, 2022

On the humanitarian side, McCormick & Company, Inc. is supporting the Polish Center for International Aid and the World Central Kitchen, company officials said.

McCormick & Company, Inc.is a Fortune 500 company with over $6 billion in annual sales across 170 countries and territories. It manufactures, markets and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to the food industry.

The company recently partnered with George’s Beverage Company and McClintock Distilling to create Old Bay Vodka, which is set to hit liquor store shelves and bar displays later this month.

“We’re thrilled to work with George’s to bring the one-of-a-kind flavor of Old Bay to fans in entirely new, exciting, and innovative ways,” said Jill Pratt, chief marketing excellence officer at McCormick.