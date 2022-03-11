BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After a three-year hiatus, the St. Patrick’s Day Shamrock 5K is making its return this weekend.
The 5K, which raises money for a good cause, will be held on Sunday.
One of the organizations benefiting from the weekend fundraiser is Beans and Bread, one of 22 non-profits supported by St. Vincent De Paul.
"The proceeds that we get as a beneficiary to the race really helps us with our programs, particularly Beans and Bread, and our other shelter programs and housing programs in the city and county," Mary Helfrich, chief advancement officer for St. Vincent De Paul, told WJZ.
Beans and Bread serves 3,000 people in need every month, providing them with breakfast and lunch six days a week. The organization also helps people find housing, pay rent and with job placement.