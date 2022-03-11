CBS News BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A state trooper injured Thursday in a hit-and-run crash in Harford County is out of the hospital.

The trooper, whose identity was not released, has been released from University of Maryland R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center, a spokesperson for the Maryland State Police told WJZ on Friday.

The trooper was airlifted to the hospital Thursday morning after she was struck by a pickup truck while inspecting a tractor trailer along Route 152 in Harford County.

The pickup’s driver, a 68-year-old Joppa man, was taken into custody about a half-mile away by a second trooper who was assisting with the inspection.

The driver faces a felony charge of leaving the scene of a crash involving bodily injury, as well as up to $5,000 in fines and 12 points on his license.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

