WASHINGTON (AP) — An SUV crashed Friday afternoon into the outdoor seating area of a popular Greek restaurant in Northwest Washington, D.C., killing one woman and injuring seven others, four of them critically.
Authorities said the incident appeared to be an accident. “There are no indications that this was intentional,” said Second District Police Commander Duncan Bedlion. “We have a cooperative driver. He’s staying with us.”READ MORE: McCormick Suspends Operations In Russia
He described the driver as elderly.
The accident occurred shortly after noon on a warm, sunny day in the nation’s capital. The restaurant is on a busy commercial strip with shops and restaurants, many of which have outdoor seating. Fire trucks lined the street, which was closed off to traffic and pedestrians.
The victims included seven patrons of the restaurant, The Parthenon, and one employee, said Fire and EMS Chief John Donnelly. They were transported to area hospitals. Police said later that one person had died, an adult female.READ MORE: City Initiative For Squeegee Workers Keeps Kids In School, Finds Some Stable Employment
“We don’t know why it happened,” Donnelly said.
As part of the investigation, authorities are seeking video evidence from people who may have recorded the accident and are asking those who can provide additional information to contact them.
Asked if charges would be filed against the driver, Bedlion said that would be part of the investigation.
Authorities said they had activated the mass casualty response team to make sure that they had the resources on hand to treat the large number of patients.MORE NEWS: Mayor Scott Steers $100 Million Toward Baltimore's Vacant House Problem
(© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Update crash with multiple injuries 5500 block Conn. Ave NW. #DCsBravest transported 8 patients to area hospitals. 5 of those are critical. Currently 3 additional treated and released on scene. No entrapment and no structural damage. pic.twitter.com/v3ijdE72ic
— DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) March 11, 2022