BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Eight people were hospitalized, five in critical condition, after they were struck by an out-of-control vehicle Friday in Washington, D.C., authorities said.
It happened about 12:18 p.m. while several people were seated outside near a restaurant in the 5500 block of Connecticut Avenue, Metropolitan Police Cmdr. Duncan Bedlion said.
Bedlion said the unnamed driver, described as an elderly man, appears to have lost control of his car before it ran onto a sidewalk where the victims were seated. The commander said the driver is cooperating with police.
“All indications are that this was truly accidental,” Bedlion said. “There was no indication that this was intentional.”READ MORE: St. Patrick's Day Shamrock 5K Returns To Raise Money For Good Cause
Eight people were taken to the hospital, five of them in critical condition, according to DC Fire and EMS. Three others were treated and released at the scene.
No structural damage to any nearby buildings was reported.
The cause of the crash remains under active investigation.
Update crash with multiple injuries 5500 block Conn. Ave NW. #DCsBravest transported 8 patients to area hospitals. 5 of those are critical. Currently 3 additional treated and released on scene. No entrapment and no structural damage. pic.twitter.com/v3ijdE72ic
— DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) March 11, 2022