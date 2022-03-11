Hi everyone,

When I left the Maryland Home & Garden Show after WJZ at 9 on Friday, the line of traffic to get into the fairgrounds was down quite a ways in both ways on York Road. Every year, this is one of the most visited events in the area, enough that it stretches over two weekends. It is quite organized and well run. I know it’s all about home and gardens, but there are crafts and other things, too.

Like the Maryland State Fair, ribbons and plaques are awarded to different vendors and displays, both professional and amateur. While the fair celebrates cakes, pies, quilts and such, awards at the Home & Garden Show are given to exceptional plants, such as orchids. And it is that mix of passion for a hobby, and the business side of things, that makes this annual event so much fun for me.

The freshly popped kettle corn being made outside smelled wonderful and brought to mind thoughts of the state fair and wide variety of events held at the Lutherville-Timonium fairgrounds throughout the year. And here’s where I am going with this: the fairgrounds are very well run and it’s an up-to-date facility that does not look or act its age. We always drive by it and hear about it, but I sometimes feel like it is underappreciated. Why? Because it is always there. You expect it to be so.

Cat shows, dog shows, festivals–you name it. But on Friday morning, when I walked into a quiet Cow Palace, I stopped in my tracks when I realized the last time I walked through those doors was to get a COVID-19 vaccine. The antiseptic smell came to mind, and I could feel the hushed anticipation and hope. Then I flashed back to the drive-through testing that took place on the other side of the Cow Palace, where you actually drove inside to get a PCR test.

While it might have been a stressful time, the facility was just as efficient and well run as ever. Our Maryland State Fairgrounds can do it all, and we’re better off for it.

Marty B!