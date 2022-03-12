BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan announced on Saturday that 2022 would be known as “The Year of Harriet Tubman” in Maryland in honor of the 200th anniversary of her birth.

Hogan announced the designation at the Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad State Park and Visitor Center in Church Creek as the state kicked off a weekend of bicentennial birthday events designed to celebrate Tubman and the role she played as an Underground Railroad conductor, according to state tourism staff.

“I want to encourage all Marylanders to take time this year to come here to visit Dorchester County, to travel the Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad Scenic Byway, to visit the countless immersive exhibits, which cover every period of Harriet Tubman’s life from slavery to freedom, or to come see the amazing artifacts from the Ben Ross cabin site, which was confirmed just last fall to have been the home of Harriet Tubman’s father,” Hogan said. “It is truly inspiring to think about how we can walk along the same path she did, where she forged her indelible legacy of freedom.”