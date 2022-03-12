FIRST ALERT WEATHER:Wind Advisory In Effect
CBS News BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore Crime, Baltimore Crime Trends, Baltimore Police, homicide investigation, Northwest Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Detectives are investigating a shooting that injured a man in Northwest Baltimore on Saturday, according to authorities.

Officers on patrol in the Northwestern District received a report of a shooting in the 3800 block of Hayward Avenue at 11:57 p.m., police said. That’s when they found the injured man.

READ MORE: Maryland Weather: Strong Winds Moving In Following Heavy Wet Snow Saturday

Medics took the man to a local hospital where he is listed “in grave condition,” according to authorities.

READ MORE: Man Shot To Death Overnight In Little Italy

Due to the severity of the victim’s injuries, both homicide investigators and detectives detailed to the Northwestern District were notified of the shooting, police said.

MORE NEWS: Maryland Lawmakers Fast-Track Bill To Halt Collection Of Gas Tax

Anyone with information can contact investigators at 410-396-2466.

CBS Baltimore Staff