BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Detectives are investigating a shooting that injured a man in Northwest Baltimore on Saturday, according to authorities.
Officers on patrol in the Northwestern District received a report of a shooting in the 3800 block of Hayward Avenue at 11:57 p.m., police said. That's when they found the injured man.
Medics took the man to a local hospital where he is listed "in grave condition," according to authorities.
Due to the severity of the victim's injuries, both homicide investigators and detectives detailed to the Northwestern District were notified of the shooting, police said.
Anyone with information can contact investigators at 410-396-2466.