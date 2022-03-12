BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Homicide detectives are investigating a quadruple shooting that killed three people in Northwest Baltimore on Saturday, according to authorities.

Officers started receiving reports of a shooting near the intersection of Liberty Heights Avenue and Gwynn Oak Avenue around 8:20 p.m., police said.

They found a vehicle near the intersection with four men inside of it who all had gunshot wounds.

Baltimore police say that three people are dead and fourth person was injured in a shooting that happened here on Liberty Heights and Gwynn Oak Ave this evening @wjz pic.twitter.com/PylvxvMYWI — Stetson Miller (@stetsonmreports) March 13, 2022

Three of those men were unresponsive and taken to local hospitals where they were later pronounced dead, according to authorities.

The fourth man had non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are on the scene of a shooting at Gwynn Oak Avenue and Liberty Heights Avenue @wjz pic.twitter.com/Nd1mTfPAPM — Stetson Miller (@stetsonmreports) March 13, 2022

Anyone with information about the shooting can contact investigators at 410-396-2488.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.