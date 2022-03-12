FIRST ALERT WEATHER:Wind Advisory In Effect
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Homicide detectives are investigating a quadruple shooting that killed three people in Northwest Baltimore on Saturday, according to authorities.

Officers started receiving reports of a shooting near the intersection of Liberty Heights Avenue and Gwynn Oak Avenue around 8:20 p.m., police said.

They found a vehicle near the intersection with four men inside of it who all had gunshot wounds.

Three of those men were unresponsive and taken to local hospitals where they were later pronounced dead, according to authorities.

The fourth man had non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about the shooting can contact investigators at 410-396-2488.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.

