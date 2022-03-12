FIRST ALERT WEATHER:Wind Advisory In Effect
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that injured a man in South Baltimore on Saturday, according to authorities.

Officers on patrol in the area were sent to the 2500 block of West Patapsco Avenue to investigate a report of a shooting at 3:54 p.m., authorities said.

Once there, they found a man who had multiple gunshot injuries, police said.

Medics took the man to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center, according to authorities.

Anyone with information about the shooting can contact investigators at 410-396-2100 or call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.