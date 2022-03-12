File photo of a police car. (Credit: Comstock/Thinkstock)
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that injured a man in South Baltimore on Saturday, according to authorities.
Officers on patrol in the area were sent to the 2500 block of West Patapsco Avenue to investigate a report of a shooting at 3:54 p.m., authorities said.READ MORE: Maryland Weather: Strong Winds Moving In Following Heavy Wet Snow Saturday
Once there, they found a man who had multiple gunshot injuries, police said.READ MORE: Hogan Proclaims 2022 'The Year Of Harriet Tubman' In Maryland
Medics took the man to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center, according to authorities.MORE NEWS: Man Shot To Death Overnight In Little Italy
Anyone with information about the shooting can contact investigators at 410-396-2100 or call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.