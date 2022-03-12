BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Most of Maryland woke up to a mix of winter weather on Saturday.

People who ventured out of their homes and roamed around town say this comes with living in Maryland this time of the year.

A late winter storm proved spring hasn’t sprung in Maryland.

Wind gusts accompanied several inches of snow through parts of the state, reducing visibility on the roadways.

BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport said it had teams in place before dawn to help keep the airfield safe, and airlines operating.

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration said it also had crews in place but those crews weren’t able to pretreat the roads since the weather event started as rain.

“We were staged and ready to go out there and treat the roadways as soon as the precipitation changed from rain to snow,” Charley Gischlar, the Community Relations Manager for MDOT SHA, said.

As the precipitation moved out of the region, winds remained and created some concern about trees and powerlines that had been damaged or fallen over.

The winds could create power outages that impact traffic signals.

“We have to continually remind people, ‘You have to treat it a four-way stop on all lanes of the intersection,'” Gischlar said.

With temperatures remaining below freezing overnight, refreezing also is a concern.

The winter weather shouldn’t be around for long this coming week the temperatures are expected to reach the 60s.