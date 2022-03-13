BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition wrapped up today with an awards ceremony.

It was an intense four-day competition. With members of the Maryland National Guard fighting for the title of “Best Warrior.”

“These soldiers have been selected by their subordinate units, by their brigades to compete at the state level,” Command Sgt. Major James Nugent of the Maryland Army National Guard said. “These soldiers are the best of the best that Maryland has to offer.”

Competitors showed off their marksmanship, land navigation and physical fitness.

Nugent said the competition is important because it builds morale and gives soldiers a chance to showcase the skills they have learned during training.

Those who participated in the competition said it was fun but challenging.

“They definitely don’t make it easy for us but that’s the point, it’s a challenge and it pushes us all to our limits,” Maryland Army National Guard 1st Lt. Caleb Smith said. “Tactically, physically, intellectually, it’s a fantastic learning opportunity.”

Maryland Army National Guard 2nd Lt. Caleb Smith took home the title of “Best Warrior” in the officer division.

“This was the second year I competed,” Smith said. “Last year, I finished second so this was my redemption year.”

Soldiers from Estonia participated in the competition too. Estonia has a state partnership with the Maryland National Guard.

“It has been a privilege to represent my country,” Estonia Defense Force 2nd Lt. Slim Usin said. “And the comradery we’ve felt over here has been first class.”

From here, the winners will advance to a regional competition with the hopes of making it to the National Guard Best Warrior competition where they will face off against soldiers from across the country.