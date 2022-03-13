BALTIMORE, MD (WJZ)– The bottom line is yesterday’s weather is now far back in our rear view mirror and Sunday Funday is ON!

It will be a bright sunny day. Not just a sunny day but a bright day.

All that sun reflecting off the snow on non-paved surfaces will have you reaching for your sunglasses.

And all that sun is a good thing as it will make todays low-mid 40’s at best, at least, feel better. Yesterdays’ winds are gone but a breezy day is on tap. Make no mistake about it, as you can see, this is going to be a day with temps well below the average of 54°.

But then comes a BIG turnaround, a “weather whiplash” as we have been calling changes like this.

BANG, just like that we roar into the 60’s and many days within, or above 70°. Keep in mind the average high is in the mid 50’s, and the average low the mid 30’s.

Day and nightside the forecast temps for these last day s of inter are even more Spring like that the first week of Spring, by the numbers, should be.

Spring arrives next Sunday morning around 5:30ish A.M.! But if Mother Nature wants to rush things, in this case, all the better for us!

Enjoy this day, and do not let the “Monday scaries” get in the way. Be safe and find ya some fun!