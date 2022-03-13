BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A mass shooting in Northwest Baltimore killed three men and left a fourth injured on Saturday, according to the Baltimore Police Department.

On Sunday, the department released the ages of the victims involved in the shooting: two 26-year-old men, one 25-year-old man, and a 73-year-old man who is still recovering from his injuries.

“I love this area but the violence—it’s taking over,” neighborhood resident Ricky Smith said.

Officers went to the intersection of Liberty Heights and Gwynn Oak Avenue to investigate a report of a shooting around 8:20 p.m. on Saturday.

Once there, they “observed a vehicle with four male occupants suffering from gunshot wounds,” police said in a press statement.

“I just pray to God for the family, the loved ones that this comes to an end,” Smith said.

Around that time, officers also went to investigate a report of a vehicle that had crashed in the 4800 block of Gwynn Oak Avenue just seconds away from the site of the shooting scene.

“The cops told us this was an open crime scene. They actually had to tape around here,” said one woman who witnessed the aftermath of the crash.

The homeowner said the driver traveled across their lawn and ended up driving their vehicle into the side of a neighbor’s house.

WJZ asked the Baltimore Police Department whether this crash investigation stems from the deadly shooting incident.

The police did not respond to multiple inquiries from WJZ on Sunday.

So far, police have not made any arrests in the quadruple shooting.

Anyone with information about the murders can contact investigators at 410-396-2488.

People can also leave an anonymous tip with Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.