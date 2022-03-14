BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two men were hospitalized, one of them in critical condition, following a pair of shootings that unfolded across Baltimore from Sunday night into Monday morning.
The first shooting happened about 9:48 p.m. Sunday in northeast Baltimore. Patrol officers called to a report of gunfire in the 4600 block of Shamrock Avenue found a 22-year-old man shot in the lower back, Baltimore Police said.
The victim was taken to an area hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening, according to police.
Shortly before 12:30 a.m., patrol officers were called to the unit block of Bristol Avenue, where they found a 34-year-old man shot in the head and chest inside a vehicle, police said. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
Based on a preliminary investigation, police determined that the victim was driving along Bristol when two people opened fire at his vehicle. Police said he crashed and the shooters took off toward Anne Arundel County.
The city has seen 68 homicides and 132 non-deadly shooting this year, compared to 4 homicides and 103 non-deadly shootings for the same period last year, according to figures provided by city police.
Anyone with information about either of these cases is asked to call police at 410-396-2499 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.