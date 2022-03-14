BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Nearly two thirds of Marylanders, 62%, support legalizing the recreational use of marijuana, according to the latest Goucher College poll.

Support for the legalization of cannabis reached its highest point since Goucher College starting polling around marijuana in 2013 in the March 2021 results, in which two thirds of Marylanders approved. That support has since waned slightly.

Although a majority of those polled supported legalization, there was some clear division in support along party lines.

Among Democrats, 65% support while 32% percent oppose it.

More Republicans are supporting legalizing marijuana use than ever before, with 54% of those polled supporting the move and 44% opposing it.

Among independents, 65% support it and 32% oppose it.

Only 57% of residents supported legalizing recreational use of marijuana two years ago.

Maryland voters would decide whether to legalize recreational marijuana in November, under a bill approved by the House of Delegates in February.

Under the House legislation, recreational marijuana for adults 21 and over would be legal July 1, 2023.

The same poll found that Governor Hogan has maintained popularity in the state, while President Joe Biden’s approval has continued to wane.

Pollsters with Goucher College interviewed 635 Marylanders for the survey from March 1-6. Of those interviewed, 593 Maryland adults identified as registered voters. There’s a margin of error of plus or minus 3.9 percentage points.