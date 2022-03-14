BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The firefighters who responded to an explosion and fire at a Silver Spring apartment complex this month were recognized Monday as “heroes” by 8th District Congressman Rep. Jamie Raskin.

In a weekly “Local Hero Video Series,” Raskin recognized the Fort Detrick and Montgomery County fire departments for their response at the Lyttonsville Road apartment complex, where units facilitated an evacuation after the explosion rocked the neighborhood.

The fire and explosion left 14 people injured and over 100 displaced.

“I’m profoundly grateful to these Fort Detrick and MCFRS firefighters for their courage through crisis,” Rep. Raskin said. “Their collaboration and agility facilitated a quick and successful evacuation of the Friendly Garden apartment complex. I’m further inspired by our community’s generosity of spirit, as we come together to support neighbors and tenants affected by the fire and extend gratitude to our first responders.”

In the video series entry, Raskin spoke with Captain Marquis Beavers of Fort Detrick and Lieutenant Francisco Martinez of MCFRS.

Investigators determined the explosion was caused by a gas line in the basement that was cut by a maintenance worker conducting plumbing work.

The explosion happened about 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 3. Firefighters arrived in time to pull several people from the building before it was engulfed in flames. Crews were able to quickly get the fire under control.