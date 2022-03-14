ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — A historically Black beach on the Chesapeake Bay in Annapolis will become a public city park, thanks to an investment from the State of Maryland.

Carr’s Beach, commonly known as “the Beach,” welcomed Black visitors since the 1930s, during a time of segregation. The last remaining parcel of the beach, set to be acquired, is known as Elktonia Beach.

The Beach hosted legendary Black performing artists like Chuck Berry, The Temptations, Ike and Tina Turner, The Shirelles, Little Richard, and Billie Holiday.

Governor Larry Hogan on Monday announced the state will provide more than $4.8 million toward the purchase of the historically significant waterfront property for the development of a public park. The state money will fund the majority of the land acquisition, in addition to city funds and $2 million in congressional spending secured by U.S. Senator Ben Cardin.

The Conservation Fund of Maryland is purchasing the property on the City of Annapolis’ behalf. Included in the project is an easement that would conserve ecological attributes, the Governor’s Office said.

Blacks of the Chesapeake Foundation (BOCF) and Chesapeake Conservancy entered into an agreement with the Conservation fund to acquire the property.

“This is a dream come true,” said BOCF Founder and President Vince Leggett. “Blacks of the Chesapeake Foundation has been working for 15 years to preserve the meaningful and unique aspects of Black history and culture on the Chesapeake Bay at the site of Elktonia Beach, the last remnant contiguous to Carr’s and Sparrows beaches. This parcel directly fronting the Bay is so much more than just a pin or dot on a map. It serves as a national case study for the preservation and conservation of African American sites.”